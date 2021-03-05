Age 73, of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, in Elsie, with Dennis Baese officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Elsie.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 8, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dan was born in Owosso March 24, 1947, the son of Paul O. and Bessie Herrick (Woods) Acre. Dan graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1965.
Dan was a lifelong farmer. His love for the land and the cattle it fed began as soon as he could be carried to the barn. He enjoyed watching each year’s crops grow and every new calf that came along. Dan especially enjoyed the holidays and watching the Lions play on Thanksgiving.
He is survived by his brothers David Acre of Elsie, and Dean and Ronda Acre of Elsie; nephews Michael Watson and friend Kristi of Oxford, Corey Acre of Elsie, and Ryan and Jamie Acre of Elsie; and favorite nieces, Hope Watson of Oxford, and Holly Watson of Oxford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Bessie Acre.
The family would like to thank Herm Kaufman, Rod Kiger and family, and Kevin Nash and family.
Memorials may be made to Ovid Elsie FFA, the Elsie Historical Society or Elsie Area Fire and Rescue.
Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
