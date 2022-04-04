Patricia Louise ‘Patty’ O’Donnell

Age 70, of Lansing, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Bickford of West Lansing.
A memorial mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Bannister, with the Rev. Bill Gruden presiding. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service at the church.
She graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1969. Patricia then obtained her master’s degree from Central Michigan University. She worked as a dietitian for 25 years with Memorial Healthcare in Owosso. After retirement she continued her career as a dietitian at various other facilities in the area. Patty was a caregiver for her mother the last 12 years of her life and her brother during his illness.
Patty was very independent by nature, but always compassionate and forgiving. She loved horses, dogs, travel and music. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her sister Theresa and Michael Hicks of Lansing; and sister-in-law Gwen and Jim Graham of Fenton. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Andrew and Dana O’Donnell, Laura and Lee Johnson and Jonathan Hicks; and great-nephews, Luke and Levi Johnson and Everhett O’Donnell.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mark and Betty O’Donnell; one sister Elise O’Donnell; brothers Mark Anthony O’Donnell and Timothy O’Donnell; and nephews Mark Edward O’Donnell and Brian Robert O’Donnell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, Bannister.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
