Sally Ann Barry

Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
A time of sharing will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, with visitation from noon until the time of sharing, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Sally was born Oct. 30, 1943, in Detroit, the daughter of Stanley W. and Alvena (Galla) Popa.
She graduated from East Detroit High School, class of 1962
Sally had a passion for gardening and looked forward to garage sales, antiquing, traveling and crafting back in the day.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah Adkins and Michell Barry; grandchildren Anthony Adkins, Sarah (Justin) Bahrman and Michael Connor; two great-grandchildren; brother Robert (Christine) Popa; other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
