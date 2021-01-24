Age 93, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born in Owosso, the daughter of James and Pauline (Shippee) Coe.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1945.
Dorothy was an avid reader and puzzle enthusiast. She loved spending time with her family and staying in touch with lifelong friends.
She married Wayne L. Brooks in Owosso March 4, 1945.
Dorothy worked at Universal Electric for three years.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters Lorie Kolson and LuAnn (Steve) Morast; son-in-law Allan (Linda) Norder; granddaughters Brandi (Chris) York and Nicole (Brian) Rogers; grandsons Scott (Jennifer) Norder and Jason Stasek; several great-great grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Wayne, daughter Linda Norder, son Larry Brooks, granddaughters Penny Jefferson and Gay Lynn Haughton, grandson Tracy Brooks, brother James Coe, father James, mother Pauline, and stepfather John Barriger.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
