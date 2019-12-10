Age 94, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Pleasant View in Owosso.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service honoring her life will be announced later.
Josephine was born May 9, 1925, in Corunna, to Walter and Esther (Asx) Courtier. She remained a lifelong resident of Owosso. She married the love of her life, Joe Phelps, in December 1945. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage until his passing in 1996.
Josephine loved spending time outdoors; camping, snowmobiling, motorcycling, working in the yard gardening, watching birds and squirrels. She lived life to the fullest and had a heart of gold, especially when it came to her family, friends and her dog Charlie.
Josephine is survived by her children Jerry (Rosemarie) Phelps and Judy (John) Michalec; grandchildren Jacqueline (Doug) Howes, John (Karen) Michalec, Jennifer (Dan) Peplinski and Michael (Amy) Phelps; 10 great grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, three brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to Shiawassee Humane Society, 2752 W. Bennington Road, Owosso, MI 48867 or by visiting their site, shspets.org.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
