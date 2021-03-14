Edward T. Bruckman

Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 5 p.m.
Edward was born June 8, 1943, in Owosso, the son of Charles and Ruby (Younger) Bruckman.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1962, and served in the United States National Guard.
Edward worked at General Telephone Electric and was a lifelong farmer and member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
He married Barbara “Bobbi” Sprague at St. Paul Catholic Church on June 17, 1967.
Edward was active through the years as a 4-H leader for Caledonia Livestock Club, president for Shiawassee County Jr. Livestock Association, president for Shiawassee and Saginaw County Fair Boards, Caledonia Charter Township Supervisor, Shiawassee County 911 Board, Corunna/Caledonia Fire Board, Corunna Ambulance Board, Corunna FFA Alumni Association, Shiawassee County Ag Association and Caledonia Charter Township Election Board. He was an avid coin collector with his friends Russ and Monica Ritchie and loved to travel. His five grandchildren were the love of his life and he enjoyed attending all of their activities and being a part of their lives.
Edward is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bobbi; daughter Lynn (Terry) Bishop of Chesaning; son Bryan (Lisa) Bruckman of Dexter; grandchildren Brock, Bryn and Jaren Bishop, Antonia and Addison Bruckman; brother John (Barb) Bruckman; sisters Martha Mitchell and Suzanne Brown; and many loving nieces, nephews and special friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, father and mother-in-law Theodeore and Ruth Sprague, brothers-in-law Teddy Sprague and Jim Brown.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice or Corunna FFA.
