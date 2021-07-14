Richard S. Neely, D.O.

Age 91, of Davison, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road in Davison. The Rev. Susan Lidums will officiate. Following the service, Dr. Neely will enter the willed body program at Michigan State University.
The family will receive visitors 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, and one hour prior to the service Friday.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the willed body program at Michigan State University or Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church.
Richard was born in Ann Arbor Aug. 25, 1929, son of Hayden and Easter (Black) Neely. He married Fran Tull June 4, 1994, at Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church in Burton and was a faithful member for more than 20 years.
Dr. Neely graduated from Mumford High School in Detroit. He worked at General Motors in accounting before graduating from medical school at Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1960. Dr. Neely was chief of anesthesia at Lapeer Regional Hospital for 30 years. He was a respected and caring doctor who was loved by all his patients.
Dr. Neely was granted a life membership to the American Osteopathic College of Anesthesiologists in 1998.
Dr. Neely enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, and racing stock cars. He made several successful hunting and fishing trips to Africa and Canada. In 1977, he took the Caribou world record in Canada. Dr. Neely was a pilot who flew single- and twin-engine planes. He loved spending time at his cabin in Tawas and helping his family cut wood into his 90s.
Richard is survived by his wife Fran; children Susan Hascall, Joann McDonald, Cynthia (Tom) Bolgert, Richard Neely and Aaron (Megan) Tull; grandchildren Melissa Pauli, Sam (Laura) Bolgert, Laura Bolgert, Bianca Neely, John Bolgert and Richard Neely Jr.; and great-grandchildren Christopher, Stephanie and Avery.
He was preceded in death by son Mark Neely; and brothers Hayden and Howard Neely.
Please share your thoughts with the family at allenfuneralhomeinc.com.
