Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
A time of remembrance will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Annie was born June 26, 1934, in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, the daughter of Sam and Stephanie (Kerman) Bosnack.
She graduated from Albany High School in Texas and was a member of The Elks Club, The Red Hat Society, The Michigan Club and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Jack, gardening and spending time in Gulf Shores Alabama.
She married John “Jack” Dunn in Owosso Sept. 27, 1958.
Annie worked as a secretary at Owosso High School, retiring after 20 years of service.
She is survived by her sons Christopher (Lori) Dunn, Paul Dunn and Jeffrey (Ann) Dunn; daughter-in-law Angela Dunn; grandchildren Adam (Jessica), Kyle (Jocylen), Ryan, Alexandra, Austin (Julia), Paige, AJ (Jenessa), Chase, Eli, Olivia and Sarah; four great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
Annie was predeceased by her husband, son Michael, sister Jean, brother George, sister-in-law Mary Lou Hauk and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
