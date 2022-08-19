Ellis Lars Nordbeck, Jr.

Passed away suddenly Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in L’Anse.
He was born in Hancock Oct. 3, 1948, to Ellis and Christel Nordbeck, the oldest of four children and only son.
Ellis proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1972, with the majority being stationed in England. After honorably serving his country, he returned to Michigan to start his career as a lineman. Ellis dedicated his work life to installing telecommunications networks across his home state. Starting with Michigan Bell Telephone and through many acquisitions, Ellis retired in 2009 from AT&T, having built the next generation fiber network.
Ellis was very passionate about classic cars and traveled to car cruises all over Michigan to show off his award-winning, twice restored 1971 Cutlass convertible.
Ellis always had an adventurous spirit which drove him to enjoy outdoor activities like camping, hunting, scuba diving and metal detecting. As an avid history buff, he always found treasures along his journey.
A dedicated man to the community, Ellis participated in many charities that touched his heart. He could often be found in an apron, working a line or delivering a meal.
Family was always his priority, being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfater.
He is survived by his wife Mary (Luallen) Nordbeck; son Brian Nordbeck; daughter Melissa (Philip) Alfrey; son Douglas Nordbeck; grandsons Ryo (Samantha) Nordbeck, Elijah Hines and Benny and Malachi Nordbeck; great-grandchildren Alistair, Yumi and Elaina Nordbeck; sisters Heidi White and Suzanne Berti; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sister Charlotte and parents Ellis and Christel Nordbeck.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Philips Lutheran Church 219 W. Oliver St. Owosso, with the Rev. Brian Heidt officiating.
A celebration of life at Shiawassee Conservation Association 4247 N. M-52, Owosso, immediately following the service.
