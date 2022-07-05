Anthony Kim

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, and from 9 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 10 a.m. The Rev. Tony Moore will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
Anthony was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Melvindale, the son of Steve and Josephine (Surik) Kim. He attended Marlette High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for General Motors in the Flint Metal Fabricating Center, was a member of the UAW, and retired in 2005 after 36 years of service.
Anthony married Charlene Margaret Buck in Owosso on Sept. 27, 1969; she predeceased him Aug. 6, 2019.
Anthony enjoyed spending time with family, especially watching his grandchildren play sports and occasionally going to a casino. He was an ace at rescuing stuffed animals from $1 claw machines whenever he saw them.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Dave Dreyer of Northville; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Joshua Dreyer; brothers John and Edward; sisters Ann Marie Grosvenor, Cathy Hard and Patricia Kim; along with special friends Conrad and Beth Dreyer.
He was predeceased by brothers Steve, Charles, Frank, and George.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Corunna and Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
