Gayla Grantham

Age 73, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
A private memorial service took place Tuesday, July 13, and a public remembrance and celebration of life will take place Sept. 18, (more details will be shared at a later date).
Gayla was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Kalamazoo, the daughter of Malte and Constance (Sanborn) Gustafson.
Gayla was a loving and generous wife and mother. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, being involved in her bowling league and spending time outdoors feeding the birds. Most of all, Gayla enjoyed being around her friends and family.
Gayla retired from Memorial Healthcare after working for 17 years. She married Richard Grantham in Kalamazoo Oct. 12, 1973.
Gayla is survived by her husband; daughters Lori (Mike) Kreger and Jennifer (Kathryn) Grantham; son Jonathan (Ryan) Grantham; granddaughter Allison Kreger; siblings Ginny (Lynn) Allen, Jack (Lynda) Gustafson and Ann (Dan) Taddei. She was loved by many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and extended family.
She was predeceased by her father Malte Gustafson and mother Constance Gustafson.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice House of Shiawassee. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
