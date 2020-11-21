Age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Safe Haven of Haslett, with his family by his side.
A private family service was held Sunday, Nov. 1, and an open memorial service will be announced, to take place in July.
Don was born on July 1, 1926, in Owosso, the son of George and Gladys (Perkins) Stanton.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1944, attended Western Michigan University and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1945-1947. He married Helen Bukovcik at the First (now First United) Methodist Church on Oct. 28, 1950. They had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Don was employed by Farmer Peet, owned Stanton Auto Body, and later was sales manager at Duall Industries in Owosso. Donald was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Shiawassee Shriners Club, Masonic Lodge #81, Owosso V.F.W. and the American Legion.
Don had quite a reputation as a practical joker. He loved to see the surprised expressions of people he pranked, especially the most gullible, and especially if they enjoyed the joke as well. People who knew him, knew that they could do things his way…or the wrong way. He was always finding something constructive to do, and able to fix just about anything with duct tape. Even in his later years when arthritis made much activity impossible, Don spent countless hours together with Helen, cracking and cleaning hickory nuts for her famous baking and candy-making. Though he didn’t discuss his beliefs unless asked, he was a doer who showed his faith through action. He loved his family first and foremost.
All year long he looked forward to the family’s annual reunion at Burt Lake. His greatest joy was when the entire family was present. He loved to take the kids fishing and water skiing and to watch them playing in the water, and he would whistle loudly if they got too close to the “drop-off”. In recent years he would sit on the deck overlooking the lake for hours at a time, visiting with family and long-time friends.
Don and Helen were blessed with lifelong friendships, some going as far back as kindergarten. They played bridge, shared parenting woes, and engaged in an abundant amount of laughter. Many fond memories were made at hunting camp. His Monday morning breakfast group was the highlight of every week, even when he couldn’t hear much of the conversation. Don was keenly aware of how lucky he was to have these dear friends and family with whom to share the ups and downs of life.
During his lifetime he enjoyed coaching little league, adventuring with the YMCA Indian Guides, selling vidalia onions with the Shriners, riding in parades with the fire brigade, walleye fishing, ice fishing and hunting. Regardless of their win/loss records, he was a die-hard fan of the Detroit Tigers, the Lions, and Michigan State football and basketball. He greatly appreciated his wife’s cooking, remembering to thank her for every great meal she prepared.
Donald is survived by his wife Helen; children Lonnie (Gregg) Corbin, Doug (Dana) Stanton, Diane Sacks (Tom Pace) and Mary (Steve) Banagis; grandchildren Joel Corbin, Lisa (Tommy) Zukoski, Jessica Stanton, Danielle Stanton, Kaylee Stanton, Joseph Sacks, Julianna Sacks, Derek Banagis, Devin Banagis, and Dylan (Kara) Banagis; and great-grandchildren Zachary Powell, Natalie Powell, Alexandra Powell, Brooke Zukoski, and Christopher Zukoski.
He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Margaret Jane Young and Helen Rigoulot.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Owosso Masonic Lodge, or Grace Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
