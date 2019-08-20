Age 59, of Elsie, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie with the Rev. Mona Kindel officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Celebration of Mark’s life will continue following the funeral service at Happy Hour Bar in Bannister.
Mark was born in Owosso on Oct. 25, 1959, the son of Elmer and Doris (Beeman) Walter. He graduated from Ovid Elsie High School and resided in Elsie all of his life on the family farm.
Mark was a “big” kid, always laughing, making jokes and was known to be the life of the party. He loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and playing pool. He spent a lot of his free time at his cabin on Houghton Lake over the past few years. His pride and joy was his 69 Chevelle SS that he rebuilt many years ago.
He is survived by daughter Jacqueline and Casey Holton; their children: Kailey, Jack and Logan; daughter Mindy Walter, her children: Ryan, Natalie, Rylie, and Blake, son Benjamin Walter; and his daughter Shy-
-lyn; mother Doris Walter; siblings: Nancy and Jeff Debo, Pam Grasso, Marsha Walter, and Jim and Kara Walter.
He is also survived by special nephew Josh Micka and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his dad and dear friend John Micka.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
