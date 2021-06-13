Age 84, of Ovid, passed away, surrounded by her family, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Osgood Chapel in St. Johns with Justin Shepard officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Teresa was born June 5, 1937, in St. Johns, the daughter of Edwin William and Theda Marie (McCullough) Rademacher. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School with the class of 1956.
Teresa was a waitress at Juanita O’Leary’s restaurant in her early years. She later worked for Federal Mogul for nearly 20 years prior to her retirement in 2001.
Teresa loved music and singing. Her dogs Mollie and Mickey were her faithful companions. She always looked forward to family gatherings. Her family loved her fudge and potato salad. She enjoyed going out to eat and visiting with friends. Teresa’s life was revolved around her family and spending time with them.
Teresa is survived by her children Rodney (Deanna) VanDeusen, Lori Price, Sheri (Ken) Monks and Tracey VanDeusen, all of Ovid; grandchildren Derrek (Heather) VanDeusen, Joshua (Hollie) VanDeusen, Matthew VanDeusen, Adam Syers, Corey Helmer, Cassie Syers, Cody (Sydnee) Syers, Megan (Dustin Speers) Vess, and Dumitru Vess; great-grandchildren Audrie, Emmie, Grayson, Maddie, Dominic, Rowan, Ren, and baby Syers; sisters Rosie Steffens, Shirley Russell, and Doris (Calvin) VanDeusen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Ernestine “Maggie” Bancroft and Loretta Thornton, and the father of her children Doug VanDeusen.
Memorials may be made to the Colony School House c/o Gayla Ruehle 3850 N. Watson Rd. St. Johns, MI 48879.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
