Age 69, of Owosso, went to be with her Savior Sunday morning, March 8, 2020.
Marsha was born June 29, 1950, to Jay and Zola Beard of Genesee.
She was united in marriage to Douglas Raymond Klawuhn Aug. 24, 1968, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Flint. They were happily married for 51 years.
Doug and Marsha moved to Owosso in 1977 and were longtime members of Salem Lutheran Church, and worked for Salem Lutheran School. They were members of St. Philip Lutheran Church for the past 25 years, and active in the church and church family.
Marsha’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, a great painter and enjoyed doing cross-stitch. She loved to travel. She enjoyed camping in the UP, seeing the West and different places in the country, and would travel to Walt Disney World for vacation a couple of times a year.
She spent 37 years working in health care and had a passion for serving others. She started as an EMT with Owosso Township Rescue, managed group homes for challenged adults, and was a registered nurse for 23 years at Ingham McLaren Regional Medical Center in Lansing. She retired in 2016.
She is survived by her husband Douglas; sons Aaron (Julie) Klawuhn of Owosso and Christopher (Kate) Klawuhn of Owosso; grandchildren Noah Klawuhn, Brianna Klawuhn, Ryan Klawuhn and Audrey Klawuhn; sisters Christine Caudill of Flushing and Toni (John) Vandongen of Columbiaville; brothers Michael (Rena) Beard of Davenport Florida and Troy Beard of Pontiac; and many nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Zola Beard, and brother Clinton Beard.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Philip Lutheran Church in Owosso, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.
Internment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date.
Remembrance contributions can be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church of Owosso, and/or Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
