Age 63, of Corunna, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with the Fr. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Susie was born Oct. 27, 1957, in Detroit, the daughter of Alex and Margaret (Selonke) Kozakowski.
She graduated from Crestwood High School of Dearborn Heights, class of 1975.
Susie loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren.
She married Tom Dragos in Dearborn Heights on June 3, 1977.
Susie was employed as a receptionist with Dr. Allams’ office and then retired from Memorial Cancer Center.
Susie is survived by her husband of 43 years Tom; daughter Jessie (Alan) Smith; grandchildren Lexi and Logan Smith; mother Margaret; brothers Robert Kozakowski and Michael (Kathy) Kozakowski; parents-in-laws George and Mary Dragos; sisters-in-law Cathy (Robert) Martin, Cindy (Mark) Bonza, Annette (Pat) Kobak and Jacqueline Dragos; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends and other family members.
She was predeceased by her father Alex.
