Evelyn Elaine (Devereaux) Ziehm

Age 93, passed away of natural causes Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in her home in Gagetown, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Ziehm, sister Lois (Devereaux) Schweitzer and parents Mildred and Deuell Devereaux of Durand.
She is survived by her children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. These include her son Larry Ziehm, wife Virginia and children Danette, Chris, Kaylene and their families; daughter Sandy (Ziehm) Kurzer, husband Scott and children Alister, Karie, Gregory and their families; son Ronald Ziehm, wife Leigh and children Grace, William and Chloe; daughter Lori (Ziehm) Strathdee, husband Walt and children Catherine and Alexander. She is also survived by sister-in-law Georgia (Ziehm) Condon and her children Kelley and Tracy; nephew David Schweitzer and family, and her niece Elaine (Schweitzer) Chaille, husband Brian and sons Gabriel and Christian.
Evelyn graduated from Corunna High School in 1948 and Michigan State College in 1952, completing a bachelor degree of fine arts in home economics.
She was formerly employed as a teenager working with POWs in a local Corunna canning factory, as a telephone representative for Michigan Bell Telephone Company in Lansing and later, for the Mountain States Telegraph and Telephone Company in Denver, Colorado. She also served as a substitute school teacher for three local school districts.
Evelyn loved working with young people and had a strong desire to give back, she served as a Girl Scout leader, and on the Mitten Bay Girl Scout Council, and volunteered for the Childhood Literacy Reading Program, member of Shiawassee Co. Historical Society and active in several local civic groups.
Evelyn’s love for the world led both her and her husband into welcoming students into their home from all over the world. This included exchange students Luz Maria Vales Lara from Mexico and Ami Ivarsson from Sweden, along with students from Brazil, Japan, Switzerland, Peru and Venezuela. She will be missed by many.
It was Evelyn’s wish to be cremated.
A memorial service and visitation to honor Evelyn’s life is being planned and the date will be announced as it becomes available in the next few weeks.
Private burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to Compassus Hospice of Cass City and Cass City Rawson Memorial Library Childhood Literacy Program, 6495 Pine Street, Cass City, Mich., 48726.
The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts, and prayers online at ransfordcollon.com.
