Age 67, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, with her family by her side.
Private family services have been held for Maryann with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Maryann was born Aug. 14, 1953, in Owosso; the daughter of Allen E. and Veronica (Szczech) Bronson.
She was a proud graduate of Corunna High School, Class of 1971.
Maryann married Jerry Dedic in Owosso on June 10, 1972; they celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Maryann spent her years volunteering at numerous organizations, her favorite being the American Red Cross.
Everyone that knew Maryann loved her. Her personality was contagious, she was the epitome of kindness and grace. Her greatest blessings were her children and the family that she and Jerry created.
Maryann loved hard and fought harder. She never complained and always had the most positive outlook, even as her health compromised her daily life. Maryann always put her family first and reveled in the fact that her family was growing, being blessed with three beautiful grandchildren. Each day that passes, she will be greatly missed but her spirit and light will live on thru her family and loved ones.
Maryann is survived by her husband Jerry; children Lindsay Dedic (John Filan), Nicholas Dedic (Maria Lindstrom) and Whitney (James) Story; grandchildren Kai Kelly, Evie James Story and Stanley Allen Story; siblings James (Debbie) Bronson, Bonnie (Mike) Torok, Rosemary (Brent) Corbin, Bob (Jill) Dedic, Kay Bronson and Sharon Bronson; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Allen and Veronica; and brothers Victor, Richard, Terry, Norm and Allen Bronson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
