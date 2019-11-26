Age 89, of Chesaning, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Union Court of Chesaning.
Florence was born March 4, 1930, in Owosso to the late Daniel and Mattie (Jenkins) Jones. She was united in marriage to Harry Coleman Dec. 15, 1968. He preceded her in death Dec. 6, 2007.
Florence resided in Chesaning, Owosso, Tawas City, National City, then back to Chesaning since 2006. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Coleman’s Resort and Dale Motel, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed painting, playing cards and hunting.
Surviving are children Connie (Mel) Austin of Chesaning and Valeria (Dave) Miller of South Carolina; stepchildren Sandra (Gene) Lader of Owosso, Harry “Lynn” (Tracey) Coleman of Kansas and Tina (Ronald) Timlick of Florida; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Gasser, in 1995; and brothers and sister Earl Jones, Richard Jones and Edith Bates.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Chesaning with the Rev. William Gruden celebrating. Burial to follow in Riverside West Cemetery in Henderson.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning and at the church from 10 a.m. Friday until time of the Mass at 11 a.m. A vigil service will take place at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Wednesday. There will be no visitation Thursday, due to Thanksgiving. Contributions in her memory may be made to Union Court of Chesaning. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
