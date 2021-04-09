Age 93, of Durand, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Union Plains Cemetery in Byron.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Bessie was born Dec. 7, 1927, in Manistee, the daughter of Hal and Mabel (Johnson) Roberts.
She graduated from Byron High School and was an active member of United Methodist Church of Durand.
Bessie enjoyed decorating and painting.
She married David Sexton in Gaines Aug. 30, 1947; he predeceased her Aug. 31, 2006.
Bessie was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family. In her younger years she proudly worked for Great Lakes Cruises.
Bessie is survived by her daughters Gwen (Bradley) Lab and Cathy (Joel) Jorae; grandchildren Jacob (Cassandra) Jorae, Janessa Pringle, Jason Kent, Sarah (Adam) Easlick, Gavin (Danielle) Lab and Gordon Lab; great-grandchildren Eva Pringle, Vance and Lily Jorae, Kate, Emily and Matthew Easlik, Mason and Brady Lab, Phillip, and Charlie and Don Tanigawa; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; daughter Diane Kent; granddaughter Kristin Kent; and siblings Pat Roberts, Donald (Beverly) Sexton and Pat (Ed) Morey.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
