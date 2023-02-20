Marilyn Joan Easlick

Age 92, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Hazel Findlay Country Manor, in St Johns, with her family by her side.
Jo, as she was commonly known as, was born on Nov. 17, 1930, the second of five siblings to Leon and Julia (Ogden) Slater in Owosso. After graduating from high school, she married Vincent Hudson on Oct. 8, 1949, in Bennington. They enjoyed 16 years of marriage until his death in 1965. She later married Max Easlick and they happily united their families together. During her career she worked at Great Lakes Hybrid as the head of the office department for many years.
Jo will be fondly remembered as a supportive and loving woman. Having to raise her three kids on her own after her husband Vincent died, she gained the respect of many. She was always up for an adventure, as she took her kids and grandkids on many trips around the state of Michigan. She was a lighthouse enthusiast, often traveling to see different lighthouses across the state. She had a passion for oil painting and arts. Marilyn also loved playing one of her favorite games, Bridge.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Benjamin (Brenda) Hudson, Sugar Hudson, Jeff Dingey, Joyce (Jack) Wassa, Barb Miller and Richard (Raelene) Easlick; grandchildren Laurie, Corbin, Ross, Jacob, Josh, Joey, Mark, Kristi, Nichole, Jodie and Mandy; and many more loving family members.
She is predeceased in death by her husbands Vincent Hudson and Max Easlick; children Tim Hudson and Kari Dingey; and son-in-law Dick Miller.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, at McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, with visitation taking place from 10 a.m. until the service.
For further information please contact McGeehan Funeral Homes, Keck-Coleman Chapel (989) 224-4422.
