Marilyn Joan Easlick

Age 92, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Hazel Findlay Country Manor, in St Johns, with her family by her side.

Jo, as she was commonly known as, was born on Nov. 17, 1930, the second of five siblings to Leon and Julia (Ogden) Slater in Owosso. After graduating from high school, she married Vincent Hudson on Oct. 8, 1949, in Bennington. They enjoyed 16 years of marriage until his death in 1965. She later married Max Easlick and they happily united their families together. During her career she worked at Great Lakes Hybrid as the head of the office department for many years.

