Age 63, of Elsie, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie, with her nephew Eric Wilber officiating. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery in St. Johns.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Anna was born in Owosso Aug. 28, 1956, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Roth) Wilber. She graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1974. Anna married Jeff Shea Oct. 3, 1981. Jeff passed away Sept. 26, 1997. Anna married Ronald Nethaway May 27, 2000, and he survives her.
Anna was a wonderful caregiver, always putting her family and her animals first. Anna was a member of the Old Gas Tractor Association and Pheasants Forever.
She is survived by her husband Ron Nethaway; children Shar and James Sullivan, R.J. and Kathy Nethaway, Doug and Abby Nethaway, Katie and Mike Fabus, and Mike and Miranda Nethaway; father Robert Wilber; siblings Gary Wilber, Jerome and Cindy Wilber, and John Deb Wilber. She is also survived by many grandchildren; nieces Shanna and Dan Krzywosinski, Hanna and Shane Grinnell and Jerome Wilber Jr.; and many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; brothers Robert Wilber Jr. and Jerry Wilber; and sons Jeffery and Kenneth Shea.
Memorials may be made to Elsie Area Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 586, Elsie, MI 48831. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
