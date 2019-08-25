Allysia Nichole Maurice

Age 25, of Durand, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Allysia was born Oct. 26, 1993, in Owosso, the daughter of Joseph Maurice and Jennifer Brooks.
She graduated from Owosso High School, Class of 2011.
Allysia lived a simple, humble life and loved painting her nails, coloring her hair and listening to music. Allysia had several nicknames such as Butts, Ally-Oops and Blondie. As a little girl she spent countless hours dancing. Allysia will be remembered for her big heart and spunky personality. She was able to donate to Gift of Life to save another life.
She is survived by her father Joseph (Shawn) Maurice III; mother Jennifer (Todd) Brooks; children Josiah and Hunter; brothers Sean Palmer and Joseph Maurice IV; other loving family and friends.
