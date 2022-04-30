Jane T. Vondrasek

Age 88, of Owosso passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Wildwood Assisted Living.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2 at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Chesaning. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary being said at 5 p.m.
Jane was born December 12, 1933 in Owosso. She was the daughter of Fred and Theresa (née Constine) Maike.
She graduated from Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Chesaning and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Jane enjoyed bowling, baking, spreading joy, writing cards and eating Koegel hot dogs fresh off the grill.
She married Donald Vondrasek on September 7, 1957.
Jane was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her beautiful family.
Jane is survived by her children Kate Vondrasek, Teresa Graham, Matt (Amiee) Vondrasek, Carla (Jamie) Perrien, Marty (Patty) Vondrasek, Darlene (Troy) Ginther; grandchildren Jacalynn (Anthony) Buza, Joey Vondrasek, Megan Vondrasek, Abby (Dan) Nowiski, Betsy (Tyler) Schack, Cyle (Derrick) Robedeau, Dalton (Arianna) Perrien, Jacob (Ashley) Vondrasek, and Austin, Nolan and Aubrie Ginther, along with 12 great grandchildren and siblings Lorraine Cowman, Lucy Maike, Gerald (Donna) Maike, and LaVern (Dorothy) Maike.
She was predeceased by her husband, an infant daughter, and her siblings Clarence, Alfred, Walter, Louis, Lawrence, Leonard, James and Evelyn.
Memorial contributions are to Owosso Softball or donor’s choice are suggested.
Thank you to all her “Hot Dog Tuesday” fans — you brought her much joy.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
