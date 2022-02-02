Albert Joe ‘Bert’ Wassa

Age 97, of Bannister, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. today, Feb. 2, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie, with Mr. Thomas J. Bradley officiating. Burial will take place with military honors at Ford Cemetery, Elba Township.
Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.
Bert was born in Bannister, on June 21, 1924, the son of Joseph and Pauline (Dunay) Wassa. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed in the Philippines during World War II.
On Aug. 25, 1950, Bert married Helen Elizabeth Cords at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, Bannister. Bert and Helen loved to dance; they had a weekly Saturday night date for years. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage prior to her passing on Oct. 7, 2007.
Bert was a lifelong dairy and crop farmer; farming until he was 95 years old. He was an avid bowler; bowling in the state tournament with his son 45 years in a row. His last tournament was in 2019. Bert enjoyed hunting and fishing. He hunted in Ralph, Michigan, from 1949 to 2020. He was a longtime member of the ZCBJ Lodge No. 225 in Bannister.
Bert was a friend to all. He touched many lives through his friendship. He was always ready to stop and visit with a neighbor along the road.
Bert is survived by his son Joe (Mary) Wassa of McMillan, Michigan; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; one brother Stanley (Millie) Wassa; and brother-in-law James McNutt.
He was preceded in death by wife Helen, two brothers James (Mary Jane) Wassa and Frank Wassa; and sister Mary Jane McNutt.
Memorials may be made to ZCBJ Lodge No. 225.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
