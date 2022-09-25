Dona Jean Gillespie

Age 71, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene at 240 N. Woodworth St. in Corunna. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday from 11am - 12pm with a celebration of life service immediately following, after which there will be a luncheon at Roma’s Back Door in Owosso, where attendees can enjoy two of Dona’s favorite things — pizza and Coca-Cola.
Dona was born May 15, 1951 in Owosso, the daughter of Kenneth and Jean (Lewis) Husted.
She graduated from Corunna High School in the class of 1969, before earning a Bachelor’s Degree in business from Baker College.
Dona enjoyed yarn crafts, sewing, quilting, reading and writing. Her most treasured moments were time spent with family, especially her great-nieces and grandchildren.
She married Peter Gillespie on April 2, 2005; he predeceased her in 2019.
Dona retired from General Motors after many years of service and also served as recording secretary of UAW Local 602.
Dona is survived by her children Elissa Graham, Chris (Casey) Gillespie and Dominic (Mallorie) Gillespie; grandchildren Lennon, Sabine, DJ, and Sawyer; siblings Michael (Patricia) Husted, Diane Husted (Kim Mau) and Amy Husted (Daran Slocum); nephews/nieces Luke (Kristy) Husted, Nathan (Candice) Husted, Sara Slocum and Paul Mau; great-nieces Paige, Shae and Charlotte; other family and friends; and her beloved dog Clark.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copas Rd, Owosso MI 48867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.