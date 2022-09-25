Dona Jean Gillespie

Age 71, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene at 240 N. Woodworth St. in Corunna. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday from 11am - 12pm with a celebration of life service immediately following, after which there will be a luncheon at Roma’s Back Door in Owosso, where attendees can enjoy two of Dona’s favorite things — pizza and Coca-Cola.

