Age 20, of Elsie, tragically passed away as the result of a car accident Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Ovid-Elsie High School, with the Rev. Don Blacker officiating. Burial will take place at Fairfield Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie Chapel, and from 2 p.m. until the service Saturday.
Zachary was born in Owosso July 2, 2001, the son of Kyle Wayne and Teanna (Gall) Miller. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 2020, where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams.
At age 16, Zach became a cadet firefighter with the Elsie Fire Department and was officially certified in June 2021. He was so proud to be a part of the fire department and help his community. Zach was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and being with his family and friends. He enjoyed being a mechanic, and his job at Priority Auto Body. He was looking forward to growing his skills and certifications.
Zach is survived by his parents Kyle and Teanna, brother Jarred and sister Maddisyn. He is also survived by his grandparents Dale (Deborah) Miller, Anita (Robert) McNamara, Thomas Gall and Beth Gall; uncles Ryan (Keri) Miller, Kalen (Tiffanie) Gall, Bob (Peg) McNamara and Bill (Amy) McNamara; aunt Kim; many cousins; girlfriend Samantha Boles; and best friends Kamron and Gavyn Perry, TJ Hurst, Hayden Hebeler; and many others.
A “Benefit for Zach Miller Fund” has been set up. Dnations may be made at any Journey FCU or at elsiefd.com.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.