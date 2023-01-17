Age 91, of Ovid, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her home.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1932, in Ovid, one of four children born to KC and Beulah (Richards) Hunt. She worked as a teacher’s aide in Ovid-Elsie Public Schools for many years, and retired in 1991. Doris married Floyd Kibby on June 27, 1953, and enjoyed 43 years of marriage.

