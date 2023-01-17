Age 91, of Ovid, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1932, in Ovid, one of four children born to KC and Beulah (Richards) Hunt. She worked as a teacher’s aide in Ovid-Elsie Public Schools for many years, and retired in 1991. Doris married Floyd Kibby on June 27, 1953, and enjoyed 43 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children Jackie Erickson, Jeannie Kibby and Floyd Kibby III; four grandsons; six great-grandchildren; as well as extended family members and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd E. Kibby II; granddaughter Lindsay Plowman; brothers Richard and Russell Hunt (Beatrice); sister Mildred Wolfe; her dog, Molly; and her cat, Smokey.
A funeral service will take place at noon Wednesday, Jan. 18, at McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, 1500 Waterford Pkwy. in St. Johns.
Friends may visit the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the service Wednesday. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid.
For further information please phone (989) 224-4422.
