Frank M. Klasek

Age 93, of Oakley passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare of Owosso.
Frank, one of eight children, was born in Chesaning on Aug. 13, 1927, the son of the late Elizabeth (Maytas) and John Klasek Sr. Frank lived his entire life in the Oakley and Brant area and was a lifetime farmer. He was mechanically inclined and there was nothing he could not fix on the farm. His passions included hunting, John Deere equipment, farming, listening to polka and old-time country music, being with family and friends, and working hard to succeed.
Mr. Klasek is survived by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and other loving family and friends. Those who have passed away before him include his parents; brothers, John, Jr. and his wife Ann Klasek, and Joseph Klasek; and sisters, Betty Klasek, Mary Klasek, Frances and her husband Frank Newvine, Sr., Ann and her husband George Spicer, and Agnes and her husband Joseph Basovsky.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Peter Parish Catholic Church, 404 South Wood Street, in Chesaning. The Rev. William Gruden will officiate. Burial with military funeral honors will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Oakley. Visitation for Mr. Klasek will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning. A rosary service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Frank’s family will be present at the church to welcome relatives and friends from 10 a.m. Monday until time of the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced at the funeral home and at the church. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.