Thomas Henry Cox

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, Rev. Randy Parthemer will celebrate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to family only.
Thomas was born in Farwell, Michigan on July 29, 1926, to the late John Henry and Katherine Nancy (Gardener) Cox. Thomas married Lillian Mae Thrasher on Nov. 8, 1947, and together raised five children. Lillian passed away on May 11, 2008, after 63 years of marriage. Thomas spent his working life at Autolite, and finally retired from Johnson Controls after 43 years. After retirement he and his best friend Lee Hunt travelled the U.S. testing batteries for Ford Motor Company. He was a hard worker, commonly working multiple jobs so Lillian could stay home with the children; he only collected one unemployment check his whole life. Thomas was raised in Canada until he was in the sixth grade; his family moved to Detroit because his father got a job building the Detroit Children’s Hospital. Thomas enjoyed polka music, dancing at the ZCBJ, and Sunday Polka at the Eagles Club.
Mr. Cox is survived by his children; Sharon (Ronald) Schwab, Rita (Steve) Wesley, Rhonda Cox (Thom Skym), Ed Cox, and LaVonna (David) Wilder, his 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and sister in-law, Shirley Root, his special friend, Doris Bullard, and his constant companion, Blackie.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Lillian in 2008, and his grandson, Tommy.
Memorial contributions in Thomas’ name are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County or the Cox family.
