Edmund Hartley

Age 94, of Traverse City, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Traverse City.
How to sum up a life so well lived? Ed lived his 94 years to the fullest. Ed was born at home in Hillsdale into a large Irish Catholic family with nine siblings. He felt so strongly about helping his country that he signed up for the Merchant Marines in World War II at age 16. He celebrated victory in Paris on VE Day. He later joined the Marine Corps and was stationed in China.
He returned home and attended Hillsdale College. He married the love of his life Marilyn Cook on Sept. 16, 1950, and they had four children. He was a prolific businessman and had a long career owning many different businesses, including dry cleaning and realty. He perfected the art of bartering and impressed his grandchildren with his ability to trade dry cleaning for goods throughout town. He was a proud lifetime Elks Club member as well. He sought out running later in life and won races all over Michigan up until his 70’s.
He will be missed dearly by his children Shelley Moore, Renee (John) Robertson, Kelly Hartley and Marcie (Steve) Nemetz. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that will mourn his loss.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Cemetery in Owosso with military honors to follow.
