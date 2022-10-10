Edmund Hartley

Age 94, of Traverse City, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Traverse City.

How to sum up a life so well lived? Ed lived his 94 years to the fullest. Ed was born at home in Hillsdale into a large Irish Catholic family with nine siblings. He felt so strongly about helping his country that he signed up for the Merchant Marines in World War II at age 16. He celebrated victory in Paris on VE Day. He later joined the Marine Corps and was stationed in China.

