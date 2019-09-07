Rita Constine Didur Willie Cronkhite Coy

Age 98, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Rita was born in Owosso, on Sept. 22, 1920, to Lawrence and Clara Constine. Rita was married to Walter Didur and had five children. Upon Walter’s death she married Raymond Willie and raised seven children. Rita worked with Ray farming their two farms. She was also an Owosso School Bus Driver for many years. After retiring, Ray and Rita moved to Bradenton, Florida.
Upon Ray’s death she married Arthur Cronkite.
She loved volunteering at church, playing cards and shuffling. Shuffling became her passion and Rita became an instant pro in December 1982. Plagued by very poor vision at the time, she made up for this handicap through superb strategy, concentration and deliberate, methodical play. As an amateur, Rita was captain of the Petti-coat League in Trailer Estates. She spent her summers playing in Michigan, Ohio, Las Vegas and Canada. She played in the 1985 International in Ocean City, New Jersey, and the 1988 International in Yokohama, Japan. In 1991, she won the Australian Invitational Tournament. Rita’s accomplishments on the Florida scene supported her claim to the title of a world-class shuffleboard player. She has won five gold medals, one silver and one bronze. She proved her championship status in five masters
tournaments. In 1993, she was inducted into the state hall of fame, and then in 1994 she was inducted into the national hall of fame.
Upon Art’s death she married the true love of her life, Ben Coy, and they spent twelve happy years together.
Rita is survived by her husband Ben Coy; children Bob Didur, Sharon Davis, Becky (Rick) Whiteherse, Bruce (Kathi) Didur and Sue Ann Fondren; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Arlene Sumbera and Shirley McCullough; brother Dale Constine; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her children, Darlene Herman and Gary Willie; two grandsons, Derrick and Kenny Holt; sons-in-law Sherman (Skip) Davis, Steve Herman and Rick Holt; daughter-in-law Jackie Didur; brothers Roy and Roger Constine and her sister Loretta Jaskiewicz.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
