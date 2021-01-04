Betty Louise Smith

Age 91, went to be with Jesus Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Evergreen Cemetery in Grand Blanc.
Betty was born July 28, 1929, the daughter of Ernest and Mary Gurden of Owosso.
In 1950, she married Eugene Smith in their home. Together they raised three children in Burton. Betty was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and going “up north” to Sage Lake. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by General Motors Spark Plug for 25 years.
Betty is survived by her children Brad (Sue) Smith of Vernon and Carin (Bill) Lynch of Traverse City; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Smith;, son Allen Smith, daughter-in-law Sharene Smith, three brothers, two sisters, and both of her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the Smith family requests that donations be made to Ritter’s Assisted Living Center, 5008 Barney Road, Traverse City, MI 49684.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Rest in Peace, Mom.
