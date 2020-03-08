Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Jesse England officiating. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral dinner will be held following the service at the Shiawassee Conservation Club where Brian was a devoted member and spent a lot of his time.
Brian was born July 23, 1957, in Owosso, the son of Henry and Laura (Kline) Bonner.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1975.
He enjoyed hunting, trips to Higgins Lake with his boat, watching Nascar, semi truck shows and semi truck pulls.
He owned and operated Bonner and Sons Trucking for many years.
Brian is survived by his sons Matthew Bonner and Nathan (Racheal) Bonner; mother of Brian’s sons Michelle Allen grandchildren Abigail, Katelyn, Madelyn, Nathan Jr and Jameson; three brothers Daniel (Frankie) Bonner, Greg Bonner and Jerry (Tammy) Bonner; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
