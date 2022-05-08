Jean M. Fuja

Age 89, of Durand, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 30, 2022, at The Meadows of Owosso.
A Mass of the Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand, 700 Columbia Dr., Durand. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Jean Cook was born on Aug. 10, 1932, and was raised on the family farm on Clintonia Road in Pewamo. She was a true farm girl growing up and loved to chase chickens and help around the farm. There were lean years during the Great Depression and no shortage of hard work. But her father and mother (Isadore and Wilma, whom everyone called “Dolly”) made sure that she and her older brother Howard were well-cared for and loved. Jean played basketball at Pewamo Rural Agricultural High School and was co-captain her senior year. After graduating as the valedictorian of the class of 1950, she went to work at Michigan State College while living with her cousins close to the state Capitol building.
In 1951, Jean met the young and handsome Alfred Fuja. They married on Oct. 11, 1952. They moved into a small house on Fitzgerald St. in Durand and started their family while Al worked at Simplicity and eventually General Motors. Initially, Jean was a stay-at-home mother for many years, and thoroughly enjoyed everything that entailed. She was active in the local Girl Scout and Boy Scout programs, as well as numerous other activities of her children. Jean worked many years at Grand Trunk Railroad in a variety of different jobs, retiring in 1990 after 22 years of service. In retirement, Jean was a volunteer with many organizations, including adult literacy tutoring, the Durand Union Station Inc., the Salvation Army and St. Mary’s Loaves and Fishes.
As the family grew, they built and moved to a larger home on Byron Road in 1967, where Jean lived for the next 52 years.
Survivors include daughter Susan Goodness of Owosso; sons Steven Fuja of Troy, Thomas (Cindi) Fuja of South Bend, Indiana and James (Rita) Fuja of Kingwood, Texas; grandchildren Tracie and Brian Goodness, Christine and Jose Fuja, Kaitlin and Benjamin Fuja, and Jordan, Jackson and Jensen Fuja; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law Shirley Fuja.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred; parents Isadore and Wilma; brother Howard; and son-in-law Michael Goodness.
Jean was a dedicated mother and grandmother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She supported her grandchildren in their careers, even if she didn’t always understand what they did. Every grandchild remains certain that he/she was grandma’s “favorite.”
The family would especially like to thank Carol, Chris, Lynn and the entire staff of the Meadows of Owosso for their compassionate care of our mother.
Memorial contributions in Jean’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.