Kirk Walter McCall

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his home, after a two-year battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Kirk was born on March 15, 1945, to Col. Robert and Mildred (Cook) McCall in Owosso. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1963 before earning his associate’s degree from Lansing Community College. After proudly serving in the U.S. National Guard, Kirk worked as a process engineer for General Motors for many years, retiring in 2005.
Kirk married Judy Jolley on Oct. 30, 1970; she predeceased him on June 14, 2004, after 33 years together. After three lonely years, Kirk married Joane E. Ford on Dec. 1, 2007. Kirk and Joane celebrated 14 years of marriage last year.
During his life, Kirk enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping, hunting and fishing. He and Joane loved traveling around the world together, Australia being his favorite destination. Kirk had a constant and gentle spirit. He loved his family dearly, and especially loved attending his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events.
Kirk is survived by his loving wife Joane; daughter Heidi Snyder; son Chris (Betsy) McCall; grandchildren Bailey, Jared and Luke Snyder, and Jordan and Emily McCall; his sister Alice Criner; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his first wife Judy; his parents; his brother Jeff McCall; and sisters Peggy Randall and Colleen McCall.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center, Memorial Healthcare Hospice and St. Paul Catholic Church.
