John was born June 9, 1946, in Detroit.
He passed away at his California home surrounded by his sons on the evening of Sept. 23 following a battle with bone cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Lois Hoddy, and his brother Matthew.
He graduated from Owosso High School and Central Michigan University. He is survived by his sons Philip (Cindy) Hoddy living in Clarksville, Georgia, Cary (Anne) Hoddy living in Vineyard, Utah, and Eric (Rhonda) Hoddy living in Gault, California; brother Peter Hoddy of Simpsonville, South Carolina; sisters Elizabeth Clark of Saginaw, Becky Hoddy Smith and Missy Hoddy, both of Owosso; and grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
John had a beautiful eye for photography, producing many photos of great quality. He also enjoyed gardening and his flowers.
Life led him to California, where he fell in love with the Sacramento area and the process of making wine.
He bought a beautiful site for his home and started a vineyard of his own called Shenandoah Oaks. He made many friends in the industry and became quite well known as a wine connoisseur.
Words cannot express what a loss this has been for family and friends. He leaves behind so many who knew this quiet gentle man who took care of everyone.
