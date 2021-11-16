Sue Ann Monroe

Age 81, of Ovid, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid, with Dr. Eugene Blair officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.
Sue Ann, the daughter of Wilber and Ethel (Maddox) Durkee, was born Nov. 27, 1939, at her parents’ home in Ovid. She had two siblings: sister Juanita and brother Hugh.
Sue graduated from Ovid High School in 1958. Sue and Wells Monroe were married Feb. 7, 1959, at the United Church of Ovid. Together, they raised three sons: Kane, Kevin and Klayton.
In the course of her life, Sue lived in Ovid, Owosso and Angola, Indiana, but she and Wells made their home in Ovid. She worked for Jenks Drugs Store, Clinton County Drain Office, Kline’s Department Store, Monroe Hardware and JC Penny.
Her life’s pursuit and passion was all things art. She pursued art from an early age (grade school). She enjoyed trying various styles and worked with a variety of mediums including: pencil/pen, charcoal, watercolor, pastel, acrylic and oil. Primarily self-taught, she excelled at portraiture, but was highly motivated to paint just about anything, including murals, themes, scenes and caricatures. Sue is an accomplished artist with works being exhibited in a number of art galleries throughout the years. She has done murals for the United Church of Ovid, Judy’s Diner and Ovid Library Carriage House.
As a member of several councils (Shiawassee Arts Council, Clinton County Arts Council, Elsie Arts Council and National Museum of Women in The Arts), Sue sold various works and was commissioned a number of times throughout her career.
Reading was a pastime she enjoyed, and she was honored and happy to illustrate a children’s book, “Gingerbread Grandma,” by Evelyn Wilhelm Behrens. Sue was a member of the Jobs Daughters and the United Church of Ovid.
She is survived by her husband; sons and their wives Kane and Sherry (Butler) Monroe, Kevin and Suna (Paik) Monroe and Klayton and Micaela (Palms) Monroe; grandchildren Lacy, Tyler, Hayne, Kalvin, Logan and Luke; nieces Vicky Rush, Susan Lukkar, Barbara Stahl, Debra Kemp and Bonnie Jury; nephew David Jury; and cousins Marlene Smith, Margaret Fryman, Jeanne Cooley, Nelson Weisman and Edward Doan.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Ethel Durkee, brother Hugh Durkee, sister Juanita Jury, granddaughter Misty Monroe and nephew Hugh McCombs.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, Ovid Public Library or to the United Church of Ovid.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
