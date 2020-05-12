Billy Gene Russell

Of Stuart, Florida, and Owosso, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Stuart at the age of 88.
Billy was born in Karns, Tennessee, Sept. 11, 1931. Billy was the son of Jack and Anna Russell. Billy joins his daughter, Velda, in heaven.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lucille Russell, and daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Ed Mahon.
Billy had three granddaughters, Kelly, Ashley, and Kendall; and five great-grandchildren.
Billy met and married Lucille in Tennessee, was an Army veteran of the Korean War, and later moved to Michigan where he owned and operated several small businesses. He was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and treasurer of Grace Bible Church.
Billy and Lucille split their retirement years between Michigan and Florida, where Billy held a position in the condo homeowners association and was active in Wednesday night dinner at North Stuart Baptist Church.
A funeral will take place for Billy in Stuart Thursday, May 14, for immediate family only. A memorial will be held in Owosso, in June at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Bible Church in Owosso.
