The Argus-Press women’s editor from 1949 to 1960 died April 29, 2020.
She was born at home March 6, 1928, in Deferiet, New York, the daughter of Floyd and Anna Patnode Cheney. Following her mother’s death from a pulmonary embolism 10 days after giving birth, she was reared by her paternal grandparents, Philip and Amelia Cheney, in the small town of Newton Falls, New York.
Avid newspaper readers and great storytellers, her grandparents instilled the love of reading and writing in their granddaughter.
After graduating from Newton Falls High School, she enrolled at the University of Michigan with journalism as her major. For three years, she was on the women’s staff of the Michigan Daily and in her junior year was a women’s night editor. That year, she was named to the national honorary fraternity, Theta Sigma Phi. She was also a member of Alpha Gamma Delta social sorority.
Following her graduation from U-M in 1949, she took the job as women’s editor of the Owosso Argus-Press — a job she held until 1960. At the paper, she met George T. Campbell, who at that time was on the paper’s advertising staff. They were married in 1952. George became Argus-Press publisher following the death of his father, J. Evens Campbell. Their son, Thomas Evens, became publisher following his graduation from U-M, and George’s death in 1994.
Mary Alice continued her interest in U-M, serving as president of Owosso’s University of Michigan Alumnae Club for three years and becoming involved in alumnae activities at the university. She was elected chairwoman of the university’s Alumnae Council in 1973, helping organize the university’s Center for the Continuing Education of Women. She also served on the board of governors of the Michigan League.
She was elected to the board of directors of the U-M Alumni Association and received the association’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award, in 1979. She also served four years on the university’s Development Council and a term as president of the Friends of the Michigan Historical Collection at the university’s Bentley Historical Library.
She was active in Owosso as well. During her two terms as president of Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, she was instrumental in turning over the operation of the hospital’s gift shop to the auxiliary. She was the greeting card buyer for the shop for more than 30 years and volunteered in the shop weekly.
After serving as board secretary and vice chairman of Memorial Hospital’s Board of Trustees, she was elected the first woman to become board chairman and was named the hospital’s Humanitarian of the Year in 1994. She also served a year as president of the Shiawassee Humane Society and was the only woman elected to be president of the Owosso City Club in its 45-year history.
She took pride in her volunteer work in Owosso Public Schools, spending several years as a volunteer librarian and more than 10 years as a presenter for the Gallery on the Go program in the city’s elementary schools, but primarily at Emerson and Bryant.
With Jeri Steck as her partner, the two won the Owosso city women’s tennis doubles tournaments in 1984 and 1985. She also won several trophies in senior women’s tennis tournaments at Crystal Lake, where she spent her summers.
She was an accomplished knitter, creating sweaters for grandchildren and friends, and was an active member of Current Topic Club for 60 years. Her homes, over the years, were havens for two devoted cocker spaniels and five Labrador retrievers.
She is survived by her son Thomas E. Campbell and his wife Catherine; grandchildren Amanda (Ben) Rowell and Evan Campbell; great-granddaughter Ellie Mae Rowell; great-grandsons Cohen Thomas Rowell and William Scott Rowell; sister-in-law Margaret (William) Cheney; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her grandparents; father and stepmother, Floyd and Kathleen Cheney; sister Frances (Bertram) Lloyd; brothers William (Margaret), Edward (Rita) and Lawrence (Gloria) Cheney.
A private service will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Memorial Healthcare Foundation or the Shiawassee Humane Society.
