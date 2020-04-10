Age 73, passed away at her home Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.
In following Vickie’s request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Vickie was born Nov. 30, 1946, the middle daughter of Leo and Beulah (Clark) Onstott. She graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1964.
On Oct. 26, 1990, she married Donald M. Eckmyre. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 1992. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Tambra, her only child.
Vickie met and fell in love with Jim Lover in 1995 and they have been together ever since. Jim and Vickie enjoyed taking trips to the Upper Peninsula and boating and fishing several lakes throughout Michigan. She enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She loved them so much and would light up any time she talked about them.
Vickie is survived by her significant other, Jim Lover; daughter Tambra “Tammy” (Jason) Aslin; sister Paula (Steve) Draper; stepsister Cathy Day; brothers-in-law Larry (Yvonne) Eckmyre and Jerry Eckmyre; stepchildren Jason (Paula) Lover and Jenny (Scott) Lover; several nieces and nephews; and the loves of her life, her grandchildren Wesley (Kendall) Schmidtfranz, Autumn (Cody) Garner, Anna Schmidtfranz, Mackenzi Aslin, Jacob Aslin, Madeline Lover, Jasmine (Brendan) Sharp, Courtney McNaughton and Hailie McNaughton; and her first great-granddaughter Ivy Lea Garner.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, sister Wanda McCullough and husband Donald Eckmyre.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vickie’s family (payable to Tambra Aslin 5070 S. Vernon Road, Durand, MI 48429) for Vickie’s funeral expenses. Online condolence may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
