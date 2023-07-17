Passed away peacefully July 4, 2023, at home with her beloved husband at her side, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Christina was born March 4, 1970, in Owosso, to Eugene and Deborah (Phanco) Sutter. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1988. Chris married her high school sweetheart, Michael Gaudette in 1993 in Las Vegas.
While raising her family of two boys (Colton and Jacob) who were her whole heart, she worked in various job careers. Chris worked as a home health aide, carpenter’s apprentice, waitress, bus driver, dispatcher and her last job as Shiawassee Township Clerk.
Her faith meant everything to her and sustained her in times of doubt. The First Church of Christ in Owosso, and the family she gained there, meant so very much to her. Her family and friends want to thank them for all the love, friendship and support that was given to Chris. Her faith in God never wavered, and Chris was not afraid of the next step for her soul.
Chris enjoyed many different things, like arts and crafts, listening to live bands, trying out new restaurants and new shopping areas. She also loved playing Bingo, lying in the sun and being in the water.
Her greatest love was that of her family. Chris was married to Michael Gaudette for 30 years and together they had two sons, Colton and Jacob. She loved her family with all her heart.
She was blessed to have been given four beautiful grandchildren, Hunter, Addilynn, Mia and Lennox. Chris loved spending all the time she could with them and going to all of their school functions.
She is survived by her husband Michael; sons Colton (Mickey) Gaudette and Jacob Gaudette; grandchildren Hunter, Addilynn, Mia and Lennox; sister Denise (Marvin) Hauser; brother David (Vicki) Diamond; nieces Heather (Chance) Lairmore, Sara (Paul) Ferraiuolo and Marissa Dimond; and nephews Cory and Alex; as well as so many other beloved family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother and grandmother.
Chris was a beautiful person inside and out. She made lasting friendships wherever she went and was known for her kindness and giving ways. Her smile would light up the entire room. She will be forever missed. Until we meet again.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at The First Church of Christ, 585 E. North St., Owosso, with a visitation starting at noon.
Memorial donations are requested to help the First Church of Christ youth program.
Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers for Chris and the Gaudette family.
