John ‘Jack’ C.M. Davis

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at The Meadows.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Jack was born in Owosso, June 15, 1944, to Chester and Flora (Garnett) Davis. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1963. Jack served in the 25th division of the US Army in Vietnam. Jack married Betty Batora on Feb. 28, 1978, and they were happily married until her death in 2019.
Jack retired from General Motors Flint Truck and Bus plant after 34 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where he served as a commentator, lector and choir member. Jack was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the Owosso Elk’s club, where he served as Exalted Ruler.
Jack and his brother Tom Davis, were a folk comedian duo called the Steinman and would play many parties and venues in Owosso during the 1970s. Many enjoyed listening to their comedy music style.
Jack took great pride in his service to the Owosso community and spent 10 years on the Owosso City Council with eight of those years serving as mayor of Owosso from 1997-2005. He also spent time serving on many committees and boards within the community.
Jack is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Todd) Walton, Brooke (John) Emerson and Alison (Paul) Nesbitt; grandchildren Rebecca Walton, Porter and Mitchell Emerson and Charlie and Lucy Nesbitt; brother Bill (Cheryl) Davis; and nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, wife Betty, brothers Sherman “Skip” and Tom Davis and sister Pamela Eaton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Meadows of Owosso or Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of The Meadows who helped care for Jack over the past year.
