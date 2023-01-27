A phenomenal man passed away at Memorial Healthcare Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He left his loving family and friends with memories of his kindness, helpfulness, wisdom and devotion to his family.
Walter E. Lawrence Jr. was born Sept. 13, 1953, at a naval hospital in Newport, Rhode Island. He was the son of Walter and Margaret (Subyak) Lawrence. When Walter Sr. finished his military service the family moved back to Michigan.
Walter attended Owosso Public Schools and had fond memories of Bryant Elementary, the middle and high schools. Walter participated in cross country and was photographer for the high school yearbook. His interest in photography continued beyond school and he had a darkroom where he could develop his own photos. Walter also collected old cameras and other photographic items.
In Walter’s teen years he spent summers trimming Christmas trees in Lake City, Michigan. He stayed with his beloved grandmother Bertha Lawrence and grandfather Ray Lawrence. Grandmother Bertha taught Walter how to be frugal by mending things, rather than discarding them. Grandmother Bertha also taught old family recipes to Walter. Grandfather Ray told stories of WWI and life in the old days. Walter’s other family members and cousins also came to Lake City for summer fun. In 2011, he bought a home with his wife Carolyn in Lake City. Walter considered it his second home and loved being there.
Walter worked at Larry Coy Toggery during his senior year of high school. After graduation in 1971, he continued to work there for a short time. He was great friends with the Coy family. Walter also attended Lansing Community College after graduation. He maintained a GPA of 4.0. Walter was an excellent writer and took honors writing courses.
Walter took time to travel in 1972. He went to Nova Scotia to see the solar eclipse. In 2017, he went to Illinois with his friend Wayne Koppa to see another solar eclipse. Wayne and Walter also enjoyed watching meteor showers and going for mountain bike rides. Walter had hoped to see the 2024 solar eclipse.
Fate brought Walter and Wayne to a friend’s house in 1972. There, he played a game of Monopoly with Wayne, Ed Sutton and met Carolyn Sutton. Carolyn Sutton became Walter’s life partner of 51 years. They later married and had a son, Timothy Ray.
Walter worked at Mid-West Abrasives in Owosso for 19 years. He worked in the sanding wheel department, then shipping and receiving. Walter became their truck driver and drove to Detroit and Indiana delivering their products.
When Mid-West closed, Walter had the opportunity to be a stay-at-home dad. He really enjoyed being with Tim for his toddler years. Walter always put his family first. He was extremely supportive of his wife Carolyn and Tim. Walter helped by typing Carolyn’s papers and watching Tim while she was attending college. He also attended all of Tim’s school activities.
Walter loved all water sports. He had two catamarans, a day sailer and kayaks. Carolyn and Walter spent many hours out in the boats on Lake Missaukee and other small lakes. Walter always was challenging his ability as a sailor and frequently flipped the boats. Carolyn called him “Crash”. He also crashed while riding mountain bikes, earning the nickname.
Walter enjoyed modeling electric N-scale trains. His train layout had scratch-built trees, roads and buildings from the 1950s Pennsylvania Railroad period. Walter taught his son Tim to operate the controls and enjoy trains. Carolyn also had a Z-Scale train set. Together, they visited train stations and went to model train shows.
Walter was a huge fan of 1960s and early 1970s music. He could be found hunting for old vinyl records and stereo equipment at rummage sales and thrift stores. Walter would frequently play Monkees or Beach Boys music for his wife to tease her. She was a Led Zeppelin fan.
Walter got a realtor’s license and tried selling homes for a short time. He worked for Real Estate One in Owosso. His knowledge of building rules and repairs helped his clients when they were shown homes. That knowledge of building, tools and general “know how” is why Walter was the first employee to be hired by Wal-Mart when they opened a store in Owosso. He served as paint and hardware department manager for over 25 years.
Walter truly enjoyed his years serving customers at what some called “Walt-Mart.” Walter could tell customers how to do projects and what materials they needed. He never hesitated when fellow employees needed help. His co-workers said he had a “heart of gold” and was a true friend. Walter carried paper lunch bags to break every day. The bags had squirrel cartoons drawn on them by his wife Carolyn. The Walmart Squirrels were popular, and Walter enjoyed sharing them with his friends at break. He saved every bag thinking of putting them in a book someday. Walter was proud of graduating from the Wal-Mart Academy. He retired from Wal-Mart in 2017 and stayed friends with his co-workers after retirement.
Walter had the dream of recapturing his childhood fun at his home in Lake City. He continued the tradition of the Lawrence Family reunion at his house. Walter wanted the family to stay together. Summers were spent enjoying the beach, water and having bonfires in the backyard. The week of the Greatest Fourth in the North festival was especially important to Walter, because that is when most of the family that were together as children in Lake City, came back together. Walter was especially fond of his sister Leanne. She shared the same family devotion and helped Walter and Carolyn with activities. Leanne and Walter could be seen sitting around the campfire making stew. The same stew that Walter made for his friends in Owosso. Walter became a “foodie” and was always looking up recipes for his campfire cook-outs, or for his wife to make.
Walter was an ardent follower of national and local news. He never hesitated to share his opinions about politics. Walter wanted to help people become informed and make good decisions about issues that would affect their lives.
Walter also shared his love of sailing with his brother Steve. The two brothers would go sail on Lake Huron or any lake that was within a day’s drive. Walter was extremely happy when sailing.
When Walter retired, he enjoyed working in his yard and fixing things. He spent hours studying how to do something correctly. Friends and family could call Walter if they had a repair job, and he could tell them how to fix it or help them do it. However, Walter had a problem operating his tools in his workshop. Whenever he used a tool, Carolyn could count on him coming to her with a scratch or cut wanting a Band-Aid and sympathy for his wound.
Walter’s brother Steve had a 37 Dodge with a rumble seat that once belonged to their father. Together, Walter and Steve went to car shows during the warm months. Walter enjoyed talking to the other car owners. He also looked for the 33 Dodge Sedan he never found. Sometimes Steve would come over and the two of them would get ice cream shakes and just drive the dodge around town on a sunny day.
Left to cherish Walter’s memory is his wife Carolyn and son Timothy; brother Stephen (Carol) Lawrence; sisters Lynnette (Philip) Moore, Leanne Taylor and Lana Lawrence; brothers-in-law Robert (Wanda) Miller and Kelly (Judith) Sutton; sisters-in-law Kellene (Joseph) Hedrich and Kay Johnson; special friends Wayne and Marcia Koppa and Dianne Case; and many more family and friends.
Walter was predeceased by his parents Walter and Margaret Lawrence; infant sister Donna Lawrence; father and mother-in-law Kelly (Rena Shears) Sutton; and brothers-in-law James Miller, Ronald Miller, Edward Sutton and infant brother-in-law Paul Sutton. He was also predeceased by many other family and friends that meant a lot to him.
Walter was such a fun loving, kind and compassionate person. The family requests that you do something that Walter would do; help someone and hug the ones you love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.