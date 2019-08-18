David Paul Miller

Age 80, of Vernon, passed away at his residence Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
David was born in Spencer, West Virginia, the son of Hoyt and Addie (Batten) Miller. He served in the U.S. Air Force. On Nov. 1, 1980, he married Janice Jean Bates at the Durand Nazarene Church.
David worked at General Motors before retiring in 1993. He was an auxiliary Bancroft police officer, 32nd degree Free and Accepted Mason, past Durand Commandery 21 Knight Templer, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice; children Mark and Brenda Miller of Spencer, Michael and Teina Crowder of Vernon, and Shannon Crowder of Corunna; grandchildren Ashley Miller, Crystal and Desti Pilon, David Haffer; and sister Mary Miller of Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents.
As he has requested, there will be no services. Memorials are suggested to the National Liver Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
