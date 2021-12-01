Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Roger was born Nov. 4, 1941, in St. Johns, the son of Robert and Virginia (Fox) Eiseler. He graduated from St. Paul Catholic School in 1959.
He married Cheryl Burkhardt in Owosso June 19, 1970, and they raised five children together: Billie (Joseph) Hurley, Kristin (Brian) Delaney, Melissa (BJ) Blankinship, Jessica Eiseler and Justin (Erika) Eiseler.
Roger enjoyed going to car shows, flea markets and restoring his own classic cars. He loved all aspects of nature: spending time at the lake, feeding the birds, chopping wood and doing yard work. He loved providing for his family, making memories at family gatherings, playing cards and being with his grandchildren.
Roger had an appreciation for dedication and hard work; he worked more than 40 years at Harrelson and Young Chevrolet.
Roger is survived by his wife, five children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Virginia Eiseler.
Immediate family will be celebrating his life with a private memorial.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Audubon Society, simply planting a tree or hanging a bird feeder in his honor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
