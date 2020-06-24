Age 62, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.
The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, 501 N. Saginaw St. in Durand.
Robert Thoreson was born on Dec. 6, 1957, to Robert and Helen Mast Thoreson in Detroit. Robert married Debra Dull on Sept. 4, 2013, in San Bernardino, California. Robert graduated from Bloomfield Hills High School in 1976. He then went on to college at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.
After college Robert began a wonderful career with General Motors. He worked in Warren until 1993 and then transferred to the Proving Grounds in Milford, where he retired in August of 2018 after more than 38 years of service. While on vacation in Sept. of 2013, Robert and Debbie married. While looking for a place to retire they stumbled upon their Lubbock home which they purchased and made it home until his death.
Survivors include his wife Debra Ann Dull; children Robert Eugene Thoreson III and girlfriend Amy Farrell; Jeremy Dull and girlfriend Kristina Tomechko; Justin Dull and wife Danielle; Jarrod Dull and fiancée Alicia Polivina; Keely Ann Vendig, husband Lee D. and son Luke; five grandchildren Sierra and Ryder Thoreson, Finley Carpenter and Miller and Bowen Vendig; his mother Helen Mast Thoreson; three sisters Lynn Brown and husband Rod, Jan Serota and husband Kern and their children Thor and Sara, and Kristin Worener and husband Erick, and their children Fritz and Katey.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Eugene Thoreson Sr.
