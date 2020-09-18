Age 75, of Bancroft, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Bob was born July 28, 1945, in Morrice, the son of Neuman and Jean (Miller) Church.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1965, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy and National Guard. Bob was a lifelong member of the VFW and the American Hunting Club.
He enjoyed reading, hunting, watching movies, playing video games and singing karaoke. Bob especially looked forward to time spent with family and friends.
He married Janet Marie Creason in Owosso Aug. 8, 1972; she predeceased him Oct. 2, 2001.
Bob retired from General Motors truck plant after 35 years of service.
He is survived by his children Lyle (Rosalie) Church and Lori (Neio) Wingate; seven grandchildren; brother William Church; sister Nancy Church; and other loving family and friends.
He was also predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
