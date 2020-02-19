Age 81, of Bancroft, passed away peacefully at Oliver Woods Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Burial will follow to Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service.
Rosetta Sue Hopkins was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Flint, thedaughter of Farrell and Grace (Razso) Hopkins.
On May 12, 1978, she married Robert Marks in Flushing. Rosetta was a member of the YMCA. She enjoyed yoga, taekwondo, flowers, gardening, birds, the outdoors and sports. Prior to her retirement, she had worked for Buick for 13 years.
Rosetta is survived by her daughter Debra (Barry) Marks; stepson Kevin (Jackie) Marks; grandchildren Adam, Joshua, Brandon, Cody and Trent; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Marks; and parents Farrell and Grace Hopkins.
Memorial Contributions in Rosetta’s name are suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice or to the family for other donation wishes. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.