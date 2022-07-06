Scott Jason Novak

Age 49, of Lapeer, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, July 2, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his beloved family.
A celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. today, July 6, at Gateway Assembly, 2796 S. Van Dyke Road in Imlay City, with the Revs. Jeff Krist and Dave Krist officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Dryden.
Those desiring may make contributions to Gateway Assembly Church.
Scott was born March 9, 1973, in Rochester, the son of James and Bessie (Bunch) Novak. He retired from Chrysler, where he worked in assembly. He enjoyed woodworking. He enjoyed studying and talking about politics. He married Lisa Tomlinson March 9, 2013. Scott was a man of God who devoted his life to the Lord and his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife Lisa; children Jacob Novak of Lapeer, Victoria (Jake) Larry of Fenton, Brandon (Clarissa) Novak of Imlay City and Kylie Novak of Lapeer; grandchild Monroe Larry of Fenton; siblings Brenda Gibbs of Almont, Dawn (Tim) Denney of Lapeer and James (Sue) Novak of Dryden; father-and mother-in-law Dennis (Jackie) Tomlinson; brothers-and sisters-in-law Rachael (Jason) Wineland of Owosso and Kevin (Brenda) Tomlinson all of Owosso; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Kevin Gibbs.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com
